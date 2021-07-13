Emmys 2021: Elizabeth Olsen, Regé-Jean Page and More Among First-Time Nominees

A moment to remember.
On July 13, Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the A-listers nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award, including Elizabeth Olsen, Jason Sudeikis, Regé-Jean Page, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jonathan Majors and more with their first-ever Emmy nominations. MJ Rodriguez also made history as the first-ever transgender lead actor nominated for an Emmy for her role on Pose.
In total, there are 44 first-time performer nominations across the Lead, Supporting, Guest and Short Form categories.
Shows including Lovecraft Country, The Flight Attendant, The Crown, Ted Lasso and Bridgerton, alongside mini-series WandaVision, are amongst the series with first-time nominees.
Like the inaugural nominated stars, Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones made Emmy history in 2020 by becoming the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma called this year's nominees a "particularly heartwarming" batch due to challenging past year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 ceremony is set to take place Sept. 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.
While we don't know just yet who will take home their very first Emmy, check out all of the stars who just received their first-ever nomination!