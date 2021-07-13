Watch Tilda Swinton Perfectly Prank Timothée Chalamet at Cannes Film Festival

Weitere : Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish & More to Co-Chair 2021 Met Gala

It looks like Tilda Swinton really wanted people to call Timothée Chalamet by her name.

During a screening of Wes Anderson's comedy-drama The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, July 12, the actress had some fun with her 25-year-old co-star when she pulled off a perfect prank for all to see.

While the audience was standing and applauding, the Avengers alum grabbed a paper with her name on it and taped it to Chalamet's back before spinning him around so everyone could see. Hey, she was just making sure everyone knew who he was!

Kidding aside, the two stars had made a sartorial splash at the annual festival. While Swinton has turned out one eye-catching, colorful ensemble after the next, fans also couldn't get enough of the metallic suit Chalamet rocked for the screening. The unique silver jacquard tuxedo was by Tom Ford. Perhaps the actor's clever Instagram caption—"I don't pop molly"—gave it away.