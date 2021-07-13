2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here

Comedies, dramas and limited series, oh my! Scroll on to see if your favorite show made the cut and received a nomination for a 2021 Emmy Award.

von Elyse Dupre Jul 13, 2021 15:15Tags
TVRed CarpetAwardsEmmysPromis

You've laughed at the comedies, cried over the dramas and binge-watched for hours on end. Now, it's time to learn which of your favorite TV shows are in the running for the top prize.

Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, July 13. The stars made Emmy history in 2020 by becoming the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year—Ron in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category for his work on This Is Us and Jasmine in the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role on #FREERAYSHAWN.

"It has been an extraordinary year in which television brought multigenerational families together in a shared love of their favorite programs," Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in a press release. "So it seems fitting that these two accomplished performers announce this year's Emmy nominees as we acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional programs and talent that are elevating and redefining television."

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which series takes home a trophy. Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Sept 19 on CBS.

But for now, let's get to the nominations. Scroll on to see the full list of contenders.

foto
Emmy Awards Over the Years: 7 Most Outrageous Speeches and Moments

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rose Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

 

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Gennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandarlorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

 

Top Stories

1

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here

2

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on His Split From Olivia Wilde

3

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Drug Trip Doesn't Sound Fun

PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olson, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Emily Shur/HBO

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice 

This story is being updated.

Top Stories

1

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here

2

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on His Split From Olivia Wilde

3

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Drug Trip Doesn't Sound Fun

4

MAFS Stars Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus Announce Divorce

5

Aubrey O’Day Says She’s Leaving the U.S. to Start a “New Life”