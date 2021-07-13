Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Recent Hallucinogenic Trip Doesn't Sound Like Fun

Weitere : Megan Fox Slams Critics of Her & MGK's Age Difference

Megan Fox has played a demon on the screen, and now she believes she's experienced eternal damnation in real life as well.

The 35-year-old Jennifer's Body star visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, July 12, where she told guest host Arsenio Hall about a recent time when she and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly drank the psychedelic tea known as ayahuasca while they vacationed in Costa Rica.

Megan explained that the experience involved going into the jungle with indigenous people and limiting her food intake, all of which she said was nothing at all akin to a "five-star experience" in terms of accommodations or luxury. The mom of three then shared that before taking the ayahuasca, which the couple consumed over the course of three nights, she and 20 strangers had to ingest a lemongrass tea "until you, not of your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body."

As for the feelings she had after taking the hallucinogenic beverage, Megan said, "It was incredibly intense. The second night, I went to hell for eternity. And just knowing eternity is torture in itself because there was no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death."