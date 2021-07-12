Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More to Perform at 2022 Stagecoach

We won't be "Drinking Alone" at Stagecoach next year.
Carrie Underwood will welcome us back to the California desert as a headliner of the annual country concert, along with Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs.
The music fest returns from April 29 to May 1 in 2022, after organizer Goldenvoice cancelled the event in 2020 and 2021.
Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, The Black Crowes, Cody Johnson and more will also perform in Indio, Calif., with tickets going on sale on July 16 at 10 a.m.
As Underwood said in a statement, "There's nothing like a Stagecoach audience and now more than ever, I can't wait to take that stage and be with the fans again."
Rhett shared his excitement at getting back on the horse, saying in a press release, "I have been looking forward to this for so long! I dreamed about headlining Stagecoach ever since I first played there in 2014. I cannot wait to get back out in the desert in 2022 and play for those fans."
As for Combs, the "Forever After All" artist admitted that headlining Stagecoach is "a dream come true."
While the concert has been on hiatus for two years, these country artists have been keeping busy by racking up award after award. In 2021 alone, Underwood has been nominated for Video of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards; won the Top Christian Album at the Billboard Music Awards and won the Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards for "Hallelujah" with John Legend.
Rhett was nominated for Best Country Song at the Grammys for "Some People Do," and later won the prize for Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.
Can't make it out to see them at Stagecoach next year? YouTube will live stream the show, so you can watch it virtually from your
coach couch.
