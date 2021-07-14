Darcey & Stacey Silva Tease "Hardest" Parts of Transformative Darcey & Stacey Season 2

Letting it all hang out.
Fans first fell in love with Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiancé due to her honest pursuits to find love. Now, with twin sister Stacey Silva by her side, Darcey is reconnecting with herself again after a tumultuous engagement during season two of hit TLC spin-off, Darcey & Stacey.
"We're really grateful to have a second season," Darcey exclusively gushed to E! News ahead of the season premiere on July 19. "It's just another opportunity to be able to show our fans that it's OK to be vulnerable and just be who you are. We've gone through transformations, we've had ups and downs, it's a journey. We're just going to keep going. It's all you can do. It's what you can do to be your best."
And one Silva sisters transformation viewers can look forward to is their extensive plastic surgery journey in Turkey, involving breast reductions and updated veneers as shown in the jaw-dropping season two trailer.
"I feel like Darcey and I have always been very transparent with our surgeries," Stacey revealed. "We're 46, we're mothers, we obviously did the mommy makeover and there's no shame in that. A lot of women do that and we look the way we looked before. Gravity takes hold and we just wanted to push everything back up!"
While the twins have had "minor tweaks" from surgeons in Beverly Hills, Miami and Manhattan, they opted to travel around the world for a "five-star" treatment in Turkey. "For us to go to Turkey was something we thought about for a long time," Stacey continued. "We did our due diligence, we did our research and we found the best place for us. It's obviously something you really have to think about."
The girls' trip also led them to re-evaluate their relationships: for Stacey, her struggles with new husband Florian Sukaj involve rumored infidelity and fertility struggles, while Darcey begins to question fiancé Georgi Rusev's true intentions.
"I think everything that Stacey and I did was going up that mountain, and that's the hardest thing you can ever do—live your life, understand who you are through yourself and just lean back. Don't let anybody take that worth away," Darcey teased. "The hardest moments we had were in Turkey, but it was our best moments....You've got to love yourself, first and foremost, and freeing ourselves to honor who you are, was exactly where we needed to be. There isn't any other way to explain it."
The twins' "many wow moments" culminate in a heartbreaking path of self-discovery. "When we were filming, every day was a new day for us," Darcey continued. "We were all just going with the flow and letting life take us wherever it brought us."
Stacey added, "It was very freeing. I'll just say, we sang a lot, we freed a lot, and we'll go from there."
So are either Silva sister free of their men? We'll just have to watch to find out!
Darcey & Stacey premieres Monday, July 19 at 8 p.m. on TLC. Fans can also catch the Silva twins on after-show Darcey & Stacey: Pillow Talk starting Friday, July 23 at 10:30 p.m. on TLC.