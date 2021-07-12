Watch Cardi B Surprise Daughter Kulture With a Jaw-Dropping Diamond Necklace

Weitere : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

Cardi B famously declared, "I like diamonds"—and she's clearly passed on that love for sparkle.

In honor of her daughter Kulture's third birthday, the "WAP" rapper seemingly spared no expense—or sparkle—when she gifted Kulture a charm necklace encrusted in diamonds. The present featured five shimmering charms, including one of Minnie Mouse, the Chanel logo and a "K" initial. If you were wondering what the birthday girl thought of her dazzling gift, Cardi posted a video of the moment she presented it and let's just say Kulture had a big smile on her face.

"Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice," Cardi wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace."

Knowing Cardi and Offset's penchant for jaw-dropping gifts and elaborate celebrations, this was just one lavish detail of their daughter's special day. The couple celebrated Kulture's third birthday with an elaborate fairytale princess-themed party on Saturday, July 10, including appearances from Disney princesses, a carriage-shaped birthday cake, a ball pit, bowling and more balloons than anyone could count.