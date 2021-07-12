Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her and Ryan Gosling’s Kids

If acting isn't in the cards for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's kids, photography might be their calling!
The actress recently shared a gorgeous video of herself modeling a few new handbags while donning a few chic, patterned dresses—and while the IG video itself is worth the watch—it was her caption that had fans checking it twice.
The We Own The Night star revealed just who was behind the lens of the July 11 Instagram post by writing, "My kids shot this," with added pink heart-emojis.
Considering her and Gosling's kids are still quite little—Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 5—it makes their social media-worthy skills all the more impressive.
"Yesterday, I posted about my new bag obsession," the caption also read. "Here's why…"
The actress went on to explain her new "obsession" was for a brand with a good cause. "@terziburmade is a new fashion line focused on providing fair wages and equity for women who are at risk for sweatshop and forced labor," she wrote. "Their mission is to create a world where… ‘NO HUMANS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS PRODUCT.'"
When a fan dropped the ultimate compliment to the 47-year-old star by commenting, "So beautiful and I love your style so much," it prompted Eva to joke about how much those words actually meant to her. She responded, "That means a lot considering I'm in total mom mode and feel like a towel for my kids!!!"
Although the Hitch star has previously revealed that we won't be seeing any photos snapped by her longtime love, it does seem like in this case, footage taken by her little ones can prove to be a bit of an exception. However, getting a peek of their photography skills will be as close as we'll see the couple's kids near a camera. In April of last year, the star explained to a fan that we won't see pics of her kids on social media due to their lack of their "consent."
"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," Eva wrote. "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."
And when it comes to her other half? Eva added, "As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private."
We're just looking forward to more stunning shots of Eva on her social media, especially since it seems like her two little ones are catching the perfect angles.