Eddie Murphy's Son Eric and Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin Are Dating

Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence showed her Instagram followers how cute she is with boyfriend Eric Murphy, who is Eddie Murphy’s son.

von Elana Rubin Jul 11, 2021
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence have more in common than the movies they made together in the 1990s, as their adult children are in a relationship!

Jasmin Lawrence, who is Martin's child with ex-wife Patricia Southall, and Eric Murphy, Eddie's son with ex Paulette McNeely, are dating and Instagram official.

On Saturday, July 10, Jasmin shared two pics to her Instagram of herself with Eric and wrote, "Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side."

The 25-year-old Duke University graduate continued, "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!"

Both of their dads starred in the 1992 film Boomerang and the 1999 flick Life, which was nominated for a 1999 Academy Award for the makeup in the movie.

Martin's daughter's feed consists of style posts, pics with her dad and even an inspirational photo of Vice President Kamala Harris

Eddie Murphy: Movie Star!

One of her pics showed Jasmin with her arm wrapped around Eric while he kissed her cheek. She was grinning from ear to ear.

Eric, 32, has also shared Jasmin on his own feed. He posted himself and his girlfriend on June 24, captioning the image, "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence." He adorably used the hashtags "my other half," "equally yoked" and "i love you."

In addition, Eddie's firstborn posted a pic of himself and his dad on Father's Day 2021, as well.

"Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there," he captioned the pic. "Extremely grateful for mine!"

