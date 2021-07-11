Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Honeymoon With Dalton Gomez

Weitere : Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details

This is the part when Ariana Grande breaks free from her regular life to celebrate her recent marriage.

The 28-year-old "Break Free" singer took to Instagram on Sunday, July 11 to share photos from her honeymoon in Amsterdam with husband Dalton Gomez following their surprise May nuptials. She captioned the post with snail and waffle emojis, both of which are items associated with the capital of the Netherlands.

Among the images included in her post was one showing the newlyweds seated in an oversized pair of wooden clogs that are located throughout the region for tourists' photo ops. In the pic, Dalton is wearing a jacket and mask, and Ariana—also masked—gazes at him adoringly while rocking a sweater and her signature ponytail.

In addition, the star shared photos of a windmill and one of Amsterdam's famed canals. On her Instagram Story that same day, she posted footage from a jazz club, along with a video of cows grazing in a field that appeared to have been shot from a moving train.