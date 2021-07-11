Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in UFC Return

Weitere : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Channel Vampires in New Selfie

PDA alert!

At the star-studded UFC 264 event in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were shown making out briefly in their seats during the live pay-per-view broadcast. The lovebirds later posted on their Instagram Stories a photo of the two playing footsie.

It marked the second time the fan-favorite couple, who have been dating for about seven months, have been spotted on fight night since they attended UFC 260 in March, during which they were shown on TV enjoying lollipops together. And like the last time, Travis' friend and fellow rocker Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox also attended UFC 264, during which Dustin Poirier beat Conor McGregor, although the two couples were not photographed together.

Also spotted at the event: Jared Leto, Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle and Kourtney's friend and TikTok star Addison Rae. She recently sparked criticism over social media posts showing her appearing as a UFC reporter. A source told E! News that while she did interview Dustin because they're both from Lafayette, La., Addison is not a UFC correspondent.