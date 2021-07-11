Scooter Braun and Wife Yael Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Weitere : Scooter Braun Opens Up About Ariana Grande's Struggles

It seems there's no more harmony between Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun.

Just days after marking their seventh wedding anniversary, E! News has confirmed the couple has separated, at least temporarily.

"They have split," a source familiar with the situation told E! News on Sunday, July 11. "They are still living together now but they are going to take some time apart and Scooter will be moving out soon. Though they are separating, they have no immediate plans to divorce. Things are very amicable between them; they are very close. The kids are the most important thing to them and that's their real priority here."

The source added, "They still love each other. They were out together in Montecito [in California] with the kids and family last week and are still operating as a family. There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new; they are focused on their family."

Page Six was the first to report about Scooter and Yael's separation.