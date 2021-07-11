Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Turn the 2021 ESPYS Red Carpet Into a Must-See Runway

The party doesn't start until Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek walk in.
During the 2021 ESPYS on July 10, the NFL player and Sports Illustrated model turned the star-studded award show into a fabulous date night. In between posing for photographers, the pair showed off their chemistry as they danced in between takes and created their own unique poses.
Camille showed plenty of leg in her fabulous black dress and matching heels. As for Rob, he was more than proud to show off his matching suit that featured a pop of color inside.
While Miami Swim Week is well underway, Camille couldn't help but support her boyfriend who served as one of the night's presenters. But before arriving to the award show in New York City, Camille had a special message to the models strutting their stuff in the 305 this weekend.
"Listen up @SI_SwimSearch finalists..ILY," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Chin up, slow down, stand tall, have FUN, be present, deep a breath before you take that stage and OWN the runway."
Based on tonight's 2021 ESPYS, Camille practices what she preaches!
Back in April 2020, the supermodel gave E! News a look inside her romance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football player. As it turns out, the pair supports each other in all of their passions.
"I look for someone that makes me feel comfortable," Camille explained. "The support, it's just effortless like it should be. Whatever he does, whatever he wants to pursue, anything that excites him, I'm like, ‘Go for it. I got your back.' And he's the same way with anything. He's watched me on this journey for years as we've been together."
And while the pair enjoy a glamorous night out every once in awhile, this duo proved during quarantine that quality time together is simply the best time.
"We cook together. He's like my little sous chef and we bake. We do mediating together," she shared. "We do a lot of breath work and yoga stretches and I've been teaching him a lot of stuff as much as he teaches me about workouts."