Tristan Thompson Hits Back at Lamar Odom for Praising “Hottie” Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has found herself in the middle of a love triangle.
The reality star's exes appear to be fighting over her, and it's all going down in the comments section of her latest Instagram thirst trap.
Khloe, 37, kicked off the weekend with a sexy bikini pic, showing off her body while enjoying an outdoor shower.
Tristan Thompson, who split with Khloe last month after they had reconciled in the fall, continued his streak of leaving flirty notes on her posts. He commented with two red heart emojis and two drooling emojis, as if trying to win her back.
Tristan, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with KoKo, then seemed to notice that Khloe's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, also had his eyes on the Good American founder.
Nearly six hours prior, Lamar had called her a "Hottie" and added some very discreet emojis: two flames, two heart eyes, one red heart and two loving faces.
That appeared to kick off a heated feud between the two basketball pros. Tristan hit back at Lamar by writing, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," with two shrugging emojis.
His message brought to mind Lamar's nearly fatal overdose in 2015, when he was taken to a hospital near Las Vegas after consuming a mix of drugs and alcohol. The former Lakers star was in a coma for three days before he could breathe on his own. He was eventually transported to a private rehabilitation center in California to recover.
At the time, Khloe put their divorce on hold. "I know it was very confusing to the world. Because I was with him, everyone thought we were getting back together," she recalled to Redbook after the fact. "But there was no one else to make the important medical decisions. I had to be there to make sure he would survive. I learned that strength is how you handle the good and the bad, and the situation with Lamar was where I found my strength."
Their divorce was finalized in December 2016, three years after she initially filed to end their marriage.
Just two months ago, Lamar told Andy Cohen he was no longer in touch with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously," the former NBA player shared.
At the time, Khloe and Tristan were still going strong. They had rekindled their romance over quarantine before making it official in the fall, with Khloe taking flights to visit him in Boston as he played for the Celtics. That came to an end about three weeks ago, when the pair went their separate ways once again.
"Khloe is extremely disappointed in how things have played out with Tristan," a source close to the family told E! News in June. "She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship and was hopeful for the future. To see that Tristan hasn't changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking."
The insider said she had always had "trust issues" with him, but wanted True to have a solid "family unit."