Jason Sudeikis and His Kids Are Quite the Catch at Chicago Cubs Game

Jason Sudeikis is an MVP dad, no ifs, ands or bunts.

The Ted Lasso star had the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday's Chicago Cubs game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 4, who he co-parents with ex Olivia Wilde, joined pops on the field.

In a photo shared with E! News, which you can check out below, Jason and his kiddos were all smiles in matching jerseys and baseball hats. At one point, Otis flashed an adorably toothy grin at his dad while standing on the pitcher's mound. His little sister was just as cute in a white dress that perfectly coordinated with her jersey.

Despite calling timeout on their nearly decade-long relationship in early 2020, Olivia and Jason continue to support each other. At the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, when Jason accepted Best Actor in a Comedy Series, he expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Booksmart director.