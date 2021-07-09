Here's Why Zendaya Says She’s So “Grateful” For Her Spider-Man Experience

Zendaya's time on Spider-Man has been incredibly "special," she said in an interview with Daily Pop's Victor Cruz.
The Emmy winner, who has been playing MJ since she was 19 years old, reflected on her experience filming Spider-Man: No Way Home (out Dec. 17) during a recent episode of Daily Pop, which airs on E! next week.
"We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," Zendaya shared, explaining that the Marvel films have been a consistent part of her life for the past five years.
"It's pretty special to have grown up all together," she said of her castmates, who include Tom Holland (as Peter Parker) and Jacob Batalon (as Ned Leeds).
Zendaya recalled that "it was so much fun" to film the third installment, No Way Home, but also "kind of bittersweet" because "we don't know if we're gonna do another one." She echoed fans thoughts and wondered, "Is it just gonna be three and done? Like, kind of normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it."
The Euphoria star also gushed over the history of the iconic superhero and what it means to her to be a part of it, saying, "There's been so many different Spideys before us" and "making everybody proud" is a priority.
Zendaya added that she feels "very lucky to be a part of two kind of major legacy franchises," referring to her voicework as Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy as well, out in theatres and on HBO Max on July 16.
It appears another special part of her Spider-Man experience has been her on- and off-screen romance with Tom, who was spotted kissing Z in his Audi on July 2, as they took a joy ride around Los Angeles.
E! News reported the co-stars were dating back in 2017, after they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together. However, the duo has long insisted they're just friends, with Zendaya telling Variety in August 2017 that there was nothing romantic between them. "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends," she shared.
Watch the sneak peek of Daily Pop above and tune in to E! next week for her full interview.