Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Exciting news! Anna Wintour is going to become a grandma again. That's all.

The 71-year-old's daughter Bee Shaffer is pregnant with her and Francesco Carrozzini's first child, who will be the third grandchild for Vogue's famous editor-in-chief.

The 33-year-old mother-to-be showcased her baby bump during a recent anniversary trip with her husband in Portofino, Italy, where they exchanged vows three years ago, as seen in photos Page Six published on Thursday, July 8. Sources close to Bee told the outlet, which broke the news, that she and Francesco are expecting and that those close to the couple are very excited.

In addition a source close to Anna told People in comments published Friday, July 9, "It's true and everyone is thrilled for Bee — and Anna!"

Reps for Anna's daughter and Vogue had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Anna is already a grandmother to her eldest son Charles Shaffer and wife Elizabeth's two daughters Caroline, 4, and Ella, 2.

News about Bee's pregnancy comes days after she and Francesco celebrated their third anniversary.