The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Billie Eilish, Lost Kings and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Permission to dance? Granted!

BTS is giving us all a reason to get up on our feet this weekend, courtesy of the super group's new collab with Ed Sheeran. The guys dance their hearts out in the sun-soaked desert, where new music videos from almost monday and Brynn Elliott also take place.

Plus, Billie Eilish drops another bomb on the road to her next album, Happier Than Ever, and Alana Springsteen (no relation to Bruce) delivers a breakup song that fans of Olivia Rodrigo's "deja vu" will adore—with a country twist. "Go ahead, take a spin with your new girlfriend with the windows down / Take her out to the same spot we got stuck," croons the singer, who is "giving zero trucks."

What follows are our picks for the best of the best.