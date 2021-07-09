See Sofia Carson Dish on Her Descendants "Family" Group Chat

Weitere : Sofia Carson Talks Music, Britney Spears & Megan Thee Stallion

We love her, and there's no "buts" about it!

Songbird star Sofia Carson dropped by E! News' Daily Pop to share the inspiration behind her new single, "He Loves Me, But..." on July 9.

"It's the next chapter of my story," Sofia gushed about the track. "It's basically what happens after you fall in love, kind of a deceiving love. I wanted to write a song that wasn't a heartbreak song or a song dedicated to him, but it was a witty turning on its head on that saying and just make it like a witty celebration of freedom, like the song that sing with your sisters and your best friends after you have your heart broken and you're like, 'You know what, I'm fine.'"

And yes, it is based on her own dating experiences: "It's definitely based on a true story," Sofia admitted. "I think we've all kind of been there."

The "I Luv U" singer's hot girl summer is complete thanks to a special Revlon campaign co-starring Megan Thee Stallion, or as Sofia calls her, the ultimate It Girl. "I've never been cool ever," she said with a laugh. "But Meg is just so cool and so powerful. It's amazing to be a part of a brand like Revlon that really represents beauty in all sides and all faces of beauty."