Nicki Minaj Gives Rare Insight Into Life With Her Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj is giving fans a glimpse into her life with her itty bitty baby.



During an Instagram Live on July 8, the "Seeing Green" rapper touched on what life is like with her her and husband Kenneth Petty's now 9-month-old son, who she has affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear."



Admitting that she was surprised by his seemingly outgoing personality since she wasn't sure if he would "love people," the rapper revealed it's quite the opposite, sharing, "He's a people person."



Particularly when it comes to one VIP: His grandmother. After mentioning that the tiny tot will actually "wait by the stairs" for his grandma, Nicki also revealed, "She's built a really dope bond with him since he was born."



Not only does her son make the cutest motion for his grandma to constantly hold him, but Nicki also shared this touching moment. "She'll pick him up and then he'll be like caressing her face," she described. "And staring at her like…Oh my god, ugh…obsessed."