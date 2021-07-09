Madonna Calls Britney Spears' Conservatorship a "Violation of Human Rights" in Impassioned Message

Weitere : Christina Aguilera Slams "Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears

If you ask Madonna, Britney Spears shouldn't have to stand alone amid her ongoing conservatorship drama.

The 62-year-old "Like a Prayer" vocalist took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 8 to express unquestioned support for her co-performer from the 2003 hit "Me Against the Music." Madonna's post included a photo of herself wearing a top that read "Britney Spears" in purple letters.

"Give this woman her life back," Madonna added. "Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to Get you out of jail!"

On the same day, Britney herself shared her own strong message to fans as she wrote on Instagram that haters can "kiss my ass." This was an apparent reference to negative remarks the 39-year-old star had received about the topless photo she posted a day earlier.