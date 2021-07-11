We Ranked Gossip Girl's Couples, Prepare to Have Thoughts and Feelings

Weitere : "Gossip Girl": Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: E! News Rewind

You know you love them, XOXO.

You never forget your first time, especially if you were and are a Gossip Girl fan. The iconic series' revival premiered on HBO Max this week, introducing viewers to the next generation of Manhattan's elite. While they're just as dramatic and gorgeous as their predecessors, time (and Twitter) will tell if their onscreen romantic entanglements can hold up to the OG's bevy of beloved couples. Remember the days when "Chair" just meant something you sit on?