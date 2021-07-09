A Low-Balled Author, a Star With No Salary & More Secrets About Forrest Gump

It's hard to believe, but it's been more than 25 years since moviegoers first watched Forrest Gump sit down on that bus stop bench and utter a phrase that would go on to become one of the most iconic lines in cinema history. You know the one. Say it with us now:
"My momma always said, 'Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.'"
Audiences immediately fell in love with Tom Hanks' Forrest as they watched his fantastical life unspool in the Robert Zemeckis-directed flick, taking him from one incredible moment in history to the next. The film, released on July 6, 1994, was the first to come along and unseat The Lion King from No. 1, where the Disney hit had reigned for three weeks, and stayed there for 10 straight weeks. It took only 66 days for Forrest Gump to surpass $250 million, and became the fastest-grossing Paramount film at the time to pass $100 million, $200 million, and then $300 million.
Audiences weren't the only ones smitten with the film. Forrest Gump went on to win six Academy Awards, including the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, making Hanks, who'd won the previous year for Philadelphia, the first actor to win two consecutive Best Actor Oscars since Spencer Tracey.
In honor of Hanks' birthday, we thought we'd take a look at the 25 most fascinating facts to come out of Forrest Gump's production. Look them over and then join us down at Bubba Gump's for a celebratory shrimp dinner, won't you?
