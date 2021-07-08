Marilyn Manson Released on Bail After Turning Himself in on Assault Charges

Weitere : Marilyn Manson Speaks Out After Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson spent time in a police jail last week after turning himself in to Los Angeles police in response to an out-of-state arrest warrant over an alleged spitting incident.

The 52-year-old rocker, whose birth name is Brian Warner, faces two class A misdemeanor assault charges following the reported incident involving a videographer while performing in Gilford, New Hampshire in 2019. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department inmate records show Manson was detained at an L.A. jail on July 2.

Anthony J. Bean Burpee, chief of police in Gilford, told E! News in a statement on Thursday, July 8, that the rocker turned himself in to L.A. authorities in relation to the 2019 arrest warrant issued for acts that allegedly took place at the New Hampshire concert. Manson was processed and released on personal recognizance bail, the police chief said.

Burpee added, "As an agency, we are pleased with Mr. Warner's decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019."