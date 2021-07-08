Kiefer Sutherland Is Playing Another President in His Next Big TV Role

It's safe to say there's something presidential about Kiefer Sutherland.
On Thursday, July 7, Showtime revealed that the 54-year-old actor will be joining the network's highly anticipated anthology series, The First Lady. According to the announcement, Kiefer will be starring opposite Gillian Anderson as he's been cast as Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States.
Showtime shared on Twitter, ".@RealKiefer is joining the cast of the star-studded anthology series #TheFirstLady as FDR."
Back in February, Gillian made headlines when she landed the role of Eleanor Roosevelt in the First Lady-centric series. Since then, we've been eager to learn who would play the longest-serving president. So, we can't help but be excited by Kiefer's casting, especially since he previously won our hearts as unexpected president Tom Kirkman in the ABC (and then later Netflix) political thriller, Designated Survivor.
Of course, this new drama isn't just about the Roosevelts, as season one is said to also follow the journeys of Michelle Obama (played by Viola Davis) and Betty Ford (played by Michelle Pfeiffer).
The series is expected to "peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy."
The First Lady is certainly rounding out its cast as, prior to Kiefer's appointment, Aaron Eckhart and O. T. Fagbenle were tapped to play Presidents Gerald Ford and Barack Obama, respectively. Other notable names who've joined the cast include Dakota Fanning, Judy Greer, Aya Cash and more.
Although there's no current premiere date for the series, we do know that it's being executive produced by Viola, creator Aaron Cooley, Julius Tennon, Cathy Schulman, Jeff Gaspin, Brad Kaplan and Susanne Bier.
While we wait for more updates regarding The First Lady, check out other TV news here.