Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Naya Rivera's Glee Co-Stars Pen Heartbreaking Tributes on First Anniversary of Her Death

"Always a light, always with us." Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz honored Naya Rivera on July 8, marking exactly one year since she tragically drowned in a California lake.

von McKenna Aiello Jul 08, 2021 21:18Tags
GleeNaya RiveraPromis

Over the past year, Naya Rivera's loved ones have faced unimaginable tragedy with enduring strength. 

On Thursday, July 8, the actress' Glee co-stars took to social media in remembrance of the first anniversary of her passing. Exactly one year ago, Naya went missing while boating with her son Josey on a lake outside of Los Angeles. Five days later, her remains were recovered

Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz were among those who honored Naya and reminisced about their most cherished memories together. Additionally, Chris Colfer and Matthew Morrison shared photos of their castmate to Instagram

Earlier today, Naya's mother and sister appeared on Good Morning America, where they offered chilling details about their final interaction before the accident. Yolanda Previtire recalled having a "beautiful conversation" with her 33-year-old daughter while on the boat, but warned Naya about the "choppy" water. 

And as the late star's family continues to grapple with her absence, Yolanda said she wants Naya's legacy "to be one that teaches people to love."

foto
Naya Rivera's Best Glee Performances

Continue scrolling to see how Naya's friends paid tribute on the one-year anniversary of her death: 

Heather Morris

Top Stories

1

See the B-Day Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

2

Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19

3

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Files Lawsuit Against Briana Dejesus

Kevin McHale:

Jenna Ushkowitz

Ahead of today's painful milestone, E! News spoke exclusively to Tahj Mowry about the lifelong bond they shared. 

"She was always Naya—unapologetically Naya in the best way possible," the actor shared. "And I think anyone that knows her would agree with that. She was just so special on so many levels.

Read more of our interview with Tahj here

Top Stories

1

Christina Haack Addresses Critics of Her Relationship With Joshua Hall

2

See the B-Day Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

3

Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19

4

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Files Lawsuit Against Briana Dejesus

5

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Cute Cousin Playdate for True and Dream