Australian TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane.

The 19-year-old social media star recently gained a massive following based on her TikTok videos centered around her love of agriculture. Caitlyn was known by many of her fellow friends and peers across the state of Tasmania as a trailblazer for women in the farming industry and was a fourth-generation farmer who followed in her father's footsteps.

"She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family," her father Phillip Loane told The Mercury. "Words can't describe our loss."

Although her family hasn't disclosed the specifics surrounding her death, her father noted that "every day should be ‘R U OK?' day."

In the past few months, Caitlyn, also known as Catie, attracted a huge following on the social media platform. By sharing videos of her life on the farm to her over 50,000 followers, she managed to have some clips attract up to over 5 million views.