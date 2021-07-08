Counting Crows' Adam Duritz Admits He “Had No Idea” Who Jennifer Aniston Was Before Dating Her

Weitere : Jennifer Aniston's TikTok Doppelganger Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Here's a real throwback for you: Remember when Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz were dating?

Probably not, but the Counting Crows frontman certainly does.

More than 25 years ago, Duritz's friends set up him with a little-known actress after a night out at Los Angeles' infamous Viper Room. He recalled the couple's chance encounter in the 1990s during a sneak peek of VICE TV's Dark Side of the '90s, per Entertainment Tonight.

"I met Jennifer Aniston there," Duritz, now 56, explained. "A bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her."

Even though Friends had already premiered, the singer revealed, "I honestly had no idea who she was. I had been on the road during all of Friends. I had never seen it, I don't think."

He said he was drawn to the actress, now 52, because she was "really nice, really funny, really pretty... And also, she liked me." Classic.