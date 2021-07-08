Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning Just Gave Us More Hope for a Sweet Home Alabama Sequel

Weitere : Reese Witherspoon Explains How She Picks Her Projects

Why would you want a Sweet Home Alabama sequel anyhow? So, we can watch it anytime we want.

While there's no word on if a follow-up to the 2002 charmer will ever be made, the stars of the original film have been giving fans flashbacks to the beloved rom-com and keeping them wanting more.

For Throwback Thursday on July 8, for instance, Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram and posted photos from the scene where her character Melanie calls off her wedding to fiancé Andrew (Patrick Dempsey) after realizing she's still legally married to and head over heels for her first love Jake (Josh Lucas). Putting followers' script knowledge to the test, the 45-year-old Oscar winner then asked, "Do you remember what she said?"

Did Melanie say yes to Andrew's any-Tiffany-diamond-you-want proposal? Uh, duh.

Of course, true fans were able to cite the line with ease, and one of the correct guessers was none other than Dakota Fanning, who played Melanie during the character's childhood days.