Tiffany Haddish Describes Her "First Big O" During This Nicolas Cage Movie

You never forget your first time—especially when Nicolas Cage is involved.

When Tiffany Haddish agreed to work on the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the comedian knew she had to get something off her chest.

Before cameras started rolling, Tiffany had to tell Nicolas about her experience watching his 1997 action flick Face/Off.

"The story is very simple. I was 17. Is this a story I should tell? It may be inappropriate," she shared during NPR's It's Been a Minute show. "I was at the movie theater seeing Face/Off. I was 17 years old on a date with this guy and nobody else was in the theater really. It was just us in the back of the theater and we started making out and it was my first time being fiddled with."

Tiffany continued while laughing, "I would say it like that and as I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big. That was my first big O so now I'm standing across from this man with those same big old eyeballs…All I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with and we were making out and then that feeling and then how weird I feel in remembering this in front of him."