Christina Haack and Boyfriend Joshua Hall Are Instagram Official

And just like that, Christina Haack is off the market.

On Thursday, July 8, the 37-year-old Flip or Flop star posted photos with new boyfriend Joshua Hall to her Instagram Story, revealing she and her fellow real estate agent were enjoying "the most whimsical romantic dinner" together.

Christina and Joshua stepped out together publicly as a couple just days before going Insta official, photographed holding hands July 6 as they arrived at the Los Angeles airport en route to Mexico for her birthday trip. Though a source told E! News that Christina, who turns 38 on July 9, and Joshua "have been dating for the last few months."

Though Joshua works in Austin, Tex., he is originally from Southern California and well-versed in his new flame's on-camera lifestyle. His sister Stacie Adams appeared on The Hills as Stacie the Bartender and their other sister Jessica Hall joined BFF Kendra Wilkinson on her reality shows Kendra and Kendra on Top.