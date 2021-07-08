Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in Sweet PDA Photo

Weitere : Why The Weeknd's New Album Is Definitely About Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid really tried to pull a fast one on us, huh?

The supermodel took to Instagram on July 8 to subtly confirm her relationship with art director Marc Kalman. Among a series of photos from her trip to France, where she walked the runways in Paris' Haute Couture Fashion Week, Bella slipped in a snap of her and Marc cozying up together. In the picture, the duo can be seen with their arms wrapped around each other while leaning in for a kiss.

"Time of my life," she captioned the series of photos. "Healthy, Working and Loved."

And it's safe to say Bella's boyfriend already has the stamp of approval from her inner circle. Sister Gigi Hadid commented on the post with a smiley face, while Lily Aldridge weighed in with a string of heart emojis. Meanwhile, pal Lauren Perez only had eyes for that sneaky PDA snap, writing along with a heart eye emoji, "last pic."