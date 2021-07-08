Kelly Ripa Hilariously Trolls Mark Consuelos Over His Photography Skills

Weitere : Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

OK, maybe Mark Consuelos' Instagram skills needs a little work.

In the meantime, wife Kelly Ripa is happy to call him out over his lackluster photography. Taking to Instagram July 7, she shared two pictures taken during their family vacation in Italy. The first, snapped by Kelly of course, showed the Riverdale actor smiling alongside their sons Michael Consuelos, 24, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18. Despite it being dark in Alberobello, Kelly perfectly captured the glowing trio.

But when it came time for her to hand the camera over to Mark for her own pic with the kids, well, it didn't go so hot. Mark didn't use the flash—and the end result is an eerie shot of their silhouettes.

"The photo battle between us continued on our trip to #alberobello," Kelly captioned the images. "I think there's a clear winner."

Needless to say, her followers agreed. "This is hilarious," one wrote in the comments section. "He doesn't take pics well does he?" Added another, "Kelly wins."