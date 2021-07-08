Kyle Richards Shares Her "Game-Changing" Amazon Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars are just like the rest of us. Well, not in every single aspect, but even the Beverly Hills Housewives love the convenience of shopping on Amazon. That includes reading product reviews and sharing some of her own.

Recently, Kyle Richards went live on Amazon to dish on the products that she insists are "game-changing" and "amazing" in her home, including one item that reminds her of sister Kathy Hilton, gadget recommendations from her daughters, the kitchen appliances that help her live a healthy lifestyle, an item she has been using since childhood, and the product that helps her stay calm and relaxed during flights. RHOBH viewers know that Kyle can get uneasy on a plane, so she's definitely a reliable source on the topic.

Keep on scrolling to see Kyle's must-have Amazon products.