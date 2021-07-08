Jenna Dewan Proudly Poses Nude to Celebrate “Self Love”

"You can't really control how life is going to look—you just know how you want to feel. I am in no way at that point where I'm like, 'I've got it all figured out,'" she continued. "I'm still learning more about myself every single day: what I want, how I want to experience it. All of that is in flux. I am not one of those people who thinks change doesn't happen. Instead, I own it, I'm happy with it, and I'm excited to see what develops from it."

By the looks of her recent post, she's owning it like no other!