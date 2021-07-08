The Best Sweat-Proof Beauty Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Once you find your go-to makeup products, it's hard to divert from the routine, but sometimes you have no choice when the weather changes. Winter can lead to dry, chapped skin. When the summer comes, that can mean sweat.... and a lot of it depending on where you are and what you're up to. Just because the temperatures are rising that doesn't mean we can't look our best or that we have to avoid makeup. Sometimes, just a couple of product substitutions can make a world of difference.
There's no need to overhaul your whole routine for three months of summer weather, but if you pair the products you love with a reliable primer, setting spray, or lip liner, you can ensure a long-lasting looking despite the weather. If you want to avoid reapplying makeup throughout the day (and be the only one not sweating in a group photo), keep on scrolling to find out what products you need to make that happen.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
No matter what the weather is like, sweat happens. And, unfortunately, that can mess up your makeup. That's why you need to finish your makeup application with a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. It keeps your makeup in place for up 16 hours. Its formula actually lowers your makeup's temperature to lock your look in place. If you want smudge-proof, transfer-proof makeup that looks amazing, you need to use this every single time you get ready. You won't regret it.... and all of your friends will borrow it when you get ready.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
The name of this foundation really says it all. This formula truly stays in place for a whole 24 hours. It has buildable coverage so you can customize your look and a matte finish to combat any signs of sweat. This foundation lasts in hot, humid weather without feeling heavy on your skin. There are shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, with 55 options to choose from.
And, let's say you already have your go-to foundation that you're not willing to part with. Instead of ditching your favorite foundation, just mix a pump or two of the Estee Lauder Double Wear to the foundation you normally use to increase its staying power without abandoning your signature look.
Dr. Brandt Skincare Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer
A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto your makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much you sweat.
This unbelievable primer is available at Macy's, Overstock, Sephora, Ulta, Dermstore, Skinstore, Revolve, and Amazon.
MAC Prep + Prime Lip Primer
Primer isn't just for your cheeks, chin, and forehead. Mac's Prep + Prime Lip Primer is the perfect base to wear under lipstick to reduce feathering, increase hydration, smooth the lips, and help that color last all day.
This lip primer is available at Belk, Macy's, Nordstrom, Ulta, Amazon, and MAC Cosmetics, of course.
Jaclyn Cosmetics Prep Starter Hydrating Under Eye Primer
The skin under your eyes is very delicate and needs to be handled with the utmost care. The Jaclyn Cosmetics Prep Starter Hydrating Under Eye Primer hydrates the area and preps it for makeup application. If you want to keep your concealer in place and prevent it from getting all cakey and crepe-like, an under eye primer is a crucial first step.
MAC Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base Primer
Yes, there's a primer to prevent almost every makeup worry. If you want your eyeshadow to remain vibrant, crease-free, and fade-free all day, just put this eye base primer on first and you'll be good to go.
It's available at Belk, Macy's, Nordstrom, and Ulta.
bareMinerals BAREPRO 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer
If you've been searching for a concealer that's crease-proof, waterproof, long-lasting, and actually improves your skin, you need to try out the bareMinerals BAREPRO 16-Hour Full Coverage Concealer. Its humidity-resistant formula has that can't-stop-won't-stop coverage that's so essential in warm weather. This highly pigmented concealer is available in 15 different shades.
MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil
There's no need to trade in your favorite lip color just because the weather is warmer. All you need is to find a matching (or complementary) lip liner to wear underneath. Yes, I'm going to use the word "primer" again, but that's because it's so essential to long-lasting glam. If you fill in your entire lip with liner, it acts as a primer for your lip color, helping it stay on longer. And if your lip color does fade throughout the day, you'll still look great if you have a matching lip liner coating your lips.
This MAC lip pencil stays put! Whether you're eating, drinking, or talking, this lip pencil will last through it all. Just grab one in a nude, a pink, and a red, and you're all set for most lipstick/lip gloss combinations.
KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
If you're looking for a new lip color that's sweat-proof, drink-proof, kiss-proof, and face mask-proof, the KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick is the product for you. The richly-pigmented liquid lipstick will endure the sweatiest summer day, no lie.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
If you want to avoid sweating off your mascara, waterproof is the way to go. The Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara has an intensely black pigment and comes with an hourglass-shaped brush that volumizes, separates, and curls each lash to perfection.
Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, Clear
If you want separated, lengthened lashes, but the pigment isn't a priority, opt for a clear mascara. It is the ultimate sweat-proof makeup choice. You can also use it to tame your eyebrows, lock in eyebrow makeup, groom baby hairs, and to lock in false eyelashes for an extra hold. This one from Maybelline has more than 18,000 5-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
When you sweat, you may want to blot your face, but sometimes that messes up your makeup. You also need to throw each blotting sheet away when you use it, which can add up to a pretty penny if you're always dabbing a sweaty forehead. The Revlon Volcanic Face Roller is amazing. E! shoppers know how much we adore this. Oh and it has 10,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
It's reusable and it is just so simple to use. Simply roll over any greasy areas and you'll be shine-free. If you really want to see how good this product is, just roll one side of your face at first so you can compare and contrast it with the other. You will absolutely see the difference.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Give your skin that filtered photo effect in real life and lock in your makeup with this silky soft setting powder from FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna. Just dust the powder over foundation and concealer to set. For smaller areas of the face, including the under eye area, you can precisely apply the powder with a sponge. The powder reduces shine, blurs the look of pores/fine lines/ imperfections, and there isn't a flashback in photos. There are eight different shades to choose from and some of them come in mini sizes, which are great for travel or if you just don't want to commit to a full-size product.
KVD Beauty Tattoo Eyeliner
This award-winning, waterproof liquid eyeliner has an all-day wear and it's vegan and cruelty-free. The highly-pigmented formula in smudge-resistant and sweat-resistant, making it a reliable eyeliner, even in humid weather. It's available in black and brown.
Sephora Collection Beauty Amplifier Universal Lip Liner
You've heard of lip liner, but are you familiar with reverse lip liner? Using a transparent pencil outside of your lips creates a barrier to prevent any lip color from feathering and smearing. This one is waterproof, making it a warm weather essential and, quite honestly, a total gamechanger... especially for anyone who loves red lipstick.
