Brian Austin Green Sounds Off on Being Accused of Sending "Petty Digs" to Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green addressed discussion about his relationship with ex Megan Fox after she commented on a pic of the actor kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Brian Austin Green is setting the record straight amid haters' comments centered on his feelings toward Megan Fox

The 47-year-old Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor posted a message to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 7 to respond to apparent remarks regarding his relationship with his ex. Megan filed for divorce from Brian in November after more than 10 years of marriage. 

"For people that need or want clarification," he wrote. "Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and coparent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love. [heart emoji and smiley face]."

Brian's message follows his Instagram post on Tuesday, July 6 showing himself kissing girlfriend Sharna Burgess during their visit to Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla. 

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," he captioned the smoldering shot. 

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Quotes on Parenthood

This led Megan, 35, to comment, "Grateful for Sharna," adding a purple heart emoji. 

Fan reaction to the 35-year-old Transformers star's remark appeared to fall into two distinct camps. Some fans' feedback mirrored one individual, who wrote that Megan's comment was "savage," while a competing viewpoint matched that of a different user, who assumed Megan was glad Brian found someone who "cares about her kids."

Sharna herself appeared to side with the latter sentiment, as the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars mainstay replied to Megan with two heart emojis. 

Brian and Megan share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, and he shares 19-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

