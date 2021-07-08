Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Cast Revealed

The beach is officially back, as ABC has announced the cast for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise following the dating series taking a break in 2020.

Chris Harrison Exits "Bachelor" Franchise Permanently

After nearly two years since our last fix, it's almost Bachelor in Paradise time again, and we couldn't ask for more. 

On July 7, ABC announced the highly anticipated initial lineup for the seventh season of the compulsively watchable spinoff to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. This will mark the series' first new episodes since the season 6 finale that aired in September 2019, given that the show was dark last year amid the coronavirus pandemic

The one important constant for this series remains that, even though the drama and chaos is always cranked all the way up, love finds a way to blossom. Season 6 added several new couples for fans of Bachelor Nation to celebrate, as Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour, plus Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert, joined the ranks of such previous Paradise success stories as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, and newlyweds Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

However, there will also be differences about this year's version from previous iterations, particularly surrounding the hosting situation. 

Following Chris Harrison taking a leave of absence from the franchise in February before permanently exiting as host earlier this month, ABC has decided to bring on a handful of celebrity guest hosts to lead the proceedings. Those previously announced guests of honor will include David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon and Lance Bass

Keep scrolling to find out which memorable alums and BiP rookies will be hitting the beach for another chance at television-endorsed romance. 

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 16 on ABC. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Abigail Heringer

Abigail, 26, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan Morais

Brendan, 31, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Deandra Kanu

Deandra, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Ivan Hall

Ivan, 29, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Jessenia Cruz

Jessenia, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe Amabile

Joe, 34, first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season five. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl Smith

Karl, 31, first appeared on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kelsey Weier

Kelsey, 30, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kenny Brasch

Kenny, 40, first appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mari Pepin-Solis

Mari, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Maurissa Gunn

Maurissa, 25, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Natasha Parker

Natasha, 33, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Noah Erb

Noah, 26, first appeared on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Chew

Serena, 25, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Serena Pitt

Serena, 23, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tahzjuan Hawkins

Tahzjuan first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season six. 

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tammy Ly

Tammy, 26, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Larson

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Victoria Paul

Victoria, 28, first appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

