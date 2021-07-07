Live Your Best Pogue Life with Volcom's Outer Banks Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If you've been not so patiently waiting for Season 2 of the Netflix hit series "Outer Banks," Volcom has the perfect solution.

In collaboration with Netflix, the lifestyle brand released the official Outer Banks apparel collection this week, and it's Pogue and Kook-approved! Featuring summery frocks, unisex button-ups, graphic tees that say "Free John B," tie-dye sets to stay cozy when binge-watching the next season and more must-have styles, there's something for everyone.

Since there are so many treasures in this collection, we rounded up 10 of our favorite items below to get you started on your shopping journey!