Live Your Best Pogue Life with Volcom's Outer Banks Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
If you've been not so patiently waiting for Season 2 of the Netflix hit series "Outer Banks," Volcom has the perfect solution.
In collaboration with Netflix, the lifestyle brand released the official Outer Banks apparel collection this week, and it's Pogue and Kook-approved! Featuring summery frocks, unisex button-ups, graphic tees that say "Free John B," tie-dye sets to stay cozy when binge-watching the next season and more must-have styles, there's something for everyone.
Since there are so many treasures in this collection, we rounded up 10 of our favorite items below to get you started on your shopping journey!
OBX Your Bf's Shirt- Wintergreen
Whether you button up this stylish shirt or leave it open and use it as a layering piece, you'll look cool enough to hang with the Pogues or Kooks.
OBX Paradise Dress
This summery frock is a must! Dress it up with a leather or denim jacket or you can also wear it as a coverup.
OBX John B Ringer - White
We will always be Team John B! If you're with us, pick up this comfy tee.
OBX Kiara Fleece Short
Watch Season 2 in style and comfort with this tie-dye top and shorts. The shorts feature a patch that says, "Have a Good Time All the Time," and the top says "Paradise on Earth."
OBX Kildare Short Sleeve Tee- Army Green Combo
If you've ever dreamt of visiting Kildare Island, where the show is set, this shirt is for you!
OBX Pogue Life Hat - Natural
Protect yourself from the sun while you're looking for buried treasure with this wide-brimmed hat.
OBX JJ Trunks - Blue Fog
These animal print trunks are so fun! Wear them when you're hanging out at the beach or boating on the open water.
OBX Sarah Shirt- Blue Fog
We're loving this tie-dye shirt! It's the perfect versatile shirt for summer.
OBX Pogue Life Shirt Sleeve Tee - Black
Show off your support for the Pogues with this tee.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out these dresses you won't believe are from Amazon.