Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Share a "Creative and Spiritual Bond," But Aren't Exclusively Dating

It seems it was only a matter of time before Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus' friendship had the potential to evolve into something more.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the pop stars are in fact spending more time together following their outing at the June 29 premiere party for Space Jam 2. But before fans get too ahead of themselves, the insider says, "They are not exclusively dating by any means."

Rather, the source shares they're "hanging out" and "enjoying each other's company."

"They have been friends for awhile but there is definitely a connection there," the insider continues, sharing that it was their "creative and spiritual bond" that brought them together.

According to the insider, Demi and Noah are both "very creative people," which has been great, as they "love that they can share their love for music with each other."

And that passion for music has helped them with their songwriting too, with the source sharing that they "have been leaning on each other for ideas and creativity." In other words, it wouldn't be surprising for Noah and Demi to collaborate on more songs together.