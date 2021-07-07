What Dove Cameron Has to Say About Powerpuff Girls Redoing Its Pilot

Dove Cameron is still determined to fight crime and the forces of evil.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, the Schmigadoon! star gave an update on The CW's live action Powerpuff Girls adaptation, which is currently being reworked. According to the 25-year-old actress, reshooting a pilot "is not abnormal whatsoever."

As Dove detailed it, this isn't the first time that she's experienced a pilot being reworked. In fact, the actress highlighted how her Disney Channel hit, Liv and Maddie, was "an entirely different show" at first.

For those who may've missed it, back in May, it was revealed that the highly anticipated project would be retooled with a new pilot in the works. Thankfully, the original cast, which includes Dove, Chloe Bennet, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison, remains the same.

Thus, Dove can only rave about what's to come for the live action series. "I think because there's so much attention on [Powerpuff Girls], because of...how beloved the franchise is, people are kind of like looking for something crazy to happen when, like, nothing crazy happened," she told E! News. "It's just tonally, it's something that you really have to get right."