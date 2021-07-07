The 11 Best Liquid & Creme Blushes on the Market Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Summer is in full effect, which means you're probably planning on traveling somewhere tropical, or you're trying to give the impression you just got back from a weeklong vacation. Sure bronzers are a good place to start, but the secret to achieving a glowing, sunkissed makeup look is using liquid or creme blushes.

Although creme blushes have been around for some time, they've recently gained popularity over the past year as more people are opting for natural and dewy makeup looks rather than beating their face with matte, cakey formulas. Not only will liquid and creme blushes help you glow, but they're easy to work with and can serve a variety of purposes. Many of our favorite creamy blushes can be used on your lips, too!

Since we are firm believers in the power of liquid and creme blushes, we rounded up all the products we've tested and love below, so you can also live your best glowing life this summer.