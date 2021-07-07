Sadie Robertson Reveals Daughter Honey Got "Stuck" During "Scary and Really Dangerous" Birth

Instagram

"In that moment, every second counts and they couldn't get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds," Robertson continued. "I knew something was wrong because of the pain, and the doctor [had] just told me, ‘Next push, she's here.'"

"The nurses said she really should not have been breathing on her own. They were about to take her to the NICU," she shared. "Her shoulder wasn't even broken, and they tried to break it to get her out. It was supposed to be, but it wasn't."

As Robertson recalled, the team of nurses thought baby Honey's shoulder would be dislocated. However, "It wasn't even dislocated," Robertson said. "They had three doctors check her shoulder because they were in disbelief. She never had to have any other care because she was so strong."

Robertson and Huff, who got married on Nov. 25, 2019, announced the arrival of their daughter in May.

"We saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey," Robertson wrote on Instagram at the time. "The pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21."