Megan Fox Slams Critics of Her and Machine Gun Kelly's 4-Year Age Difference: "Go F--k Yourself"

Megan Fox is absolutely not here for the double standards.
In a recent interview with InStyle, the 35-year-old Till Death actress opened up about the buzz surrounding her relationship with 31-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly. In fact, Megan took aim at critics of their four-year age difference, telling the outlet that it's "ridiculous that women are treated that way."
"You want to talk about patriarchy?" Megan said. "The fact that he's four years younger than me, and people want to act like I'm dating a younger man. He's 31, and I'm 35." Referring to his carefree, rocker image, she continued, "Granted, he's lived like he's 19 his whole life, but he isn't 19."
The mom of three also referenced a well-known A-list actor as a comparison to the criticism she's been facing. "No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger," she noted. "Four years? Go f--k yourself."
"We would have been in high school together," she continued. "That's so ridiculous that women are treated that way."
Also in the interview, Megan also reflected on the media scrutiny she's received over the years. "I was brought out and stoned and murdered at one point," she said. "And then suddenly everybody's like, 'Wait a second. We shouldn't have done that. Let's bring her back.'"
The Jennifer's Body actress isn't the only star that thinks so either—just last month, model Emily Ratajkowski called out Judd Apatow's movie, This Is 40, saying that "Megan Fox is treated in it so badly."
She also went on to say that she was "never looking for validation from anyone because she knew she had been wronged." Right around that time, she was also notably not brought back for the second installment of Transformers presumably after comments she made about director Michael Bay in a 2009 interview were publicized.
The actress was also constantly battling the sexist criticism around every role she took and public appearance she made, according to the outlet.
"I had to armor up so much inside myself," she shared. "And I had to be so tough to have to process this really crazy-heavy price for what I thought was doing the right thing."
However, during this past year of her life—between finding love and re-emerging—Megan maintains she has a new lease on life, saying, "I ended up meeting Colson [Kelly], and then literally everything exploded from there."