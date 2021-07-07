Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Peacock's New Dating Show Pride & Prejudice Is Like Bridgerton Meets The Bachelor

On July 7, Peacock announced a riveting new reality dating series that transports eligible suitors back to Jane Austen-era England to find true romance. Get the adorable details.

Finally, you too can live out your Bridgerton dating dreams! 

On July 7, Peacock announced a new reality dating series that promises one very lucky lady will find her own Duke of Hastings. A full series order of Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance will use a Regency-style courtship process to "require hopeful suitors to bring the ultimate romance back to dating," according to a press release. 

Fans will follow a special "heroine looking for her duke" during a lavish Austenian social experiment set in England. Basically, it's a period piece version of The Bachelorette...and yes, it seems like someone has listened to our Bridgerton-Bachelorette crossover fantasies

"Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of," the official series description continued. "From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake, to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love." 

Everything to Know About the Future of Bridgerton

The promise of escaping the app-centric modern dating world and swapping out swipes for horse-drawn carriages no doubt appeals to many viewers. The "time-traveling quest for love" marks the ultimate throwback for finding romance.

There will be plenty of corsetscastles and courting noble suitors—dare we say, E!'s very own Duchess and Bridgerton super-fan Kim Kardashian should throw her hat in the ring?

Eligible contestants can apply here

Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Shine TV. Anthony Dominici serves as Executive Producer with Sharon LevyDJ NurreMichael Heyerman for Endemol Shine North America and Susy Price for Shine TV. 

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

