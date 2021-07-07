Bachelor Nation's Josh Murray Shares He Was Hit by Drunk Driver Over the Holiday Weekend

Weitere : Josh Murray Apologizes for Comparing Andi Dorfman to the Devil

Bachelor Nation's Josh Murray is filling fans in on a recent traumatic experience.

The 36-year-old former baseball player took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 6 to reveal that he and some friends were recently hit by a drunk driver while celebrating the Fourth of July.

"Sorry if I've been MIA for a couple days to those asking, figured this was easier to write here - my friends and I were hit by a drunk driver on the lake a couple days ago after the fireworks - one of my buds got hurt bad but thankfully will recover after many surgeries," Josh wrote. "Others were shaken up obviously. I'm fine physically for most part."

He continued, "Anyways, hope y'all had a great 4th and be safe out there. Just got my phone back, so sorry for no responses for a couple days. Say a couple prayers for my bud when u get a chance [prayer-hands emoji]."