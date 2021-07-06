Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Every Stunning Photo and Detail From Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Country Glam Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot on Saturday, July 3. From their symbolic cake to their tear-jerking vows, get the scoop on their Oklahoma wedding ceremony.

von Alyssa Morin Jul 06, 2021 21:04Tags
Gwen StefaniHochzeitPaareBlake Shelton
Weitere: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's "Dream" Wedding: Everything We Know

It's officially official: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married!

The couple, who got engaged eight months ago, tied the knot on Saturday, July 3 at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma. Taking to Instagram on Monday, July 5, the former No Doubt frontwoman confirmed their wedding news with a few romantic portraits of their big day.

According to Carson Daly, who officiated their wedding, the newlyweds' ceremony was "a perfect blend of country and glamour."

"It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is," he told Today, adding, "They just work. They're an unlikely pair. They're like if you paired delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper, on the menu, it doesn't seem to work, but it works. They're comfort food with class, and everybody roots for that."

As The Voice host put it, "It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives."

foto
Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

And not that fans would expect anything less, but Gwen's bridal gown was nothing short of spectacular. After all, she's known for her statement-making style and previously earned the Fashion Icon Award at E!'s People Choice Awards.

For the special occasion, the "Rich Girl" singer donned a custom Vera Wang dress that featured heartwarming tributes to Blake and her three sonsKingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Get the scoop on Blake and Gwen's fairytale ceremony in our gallery below. From the one-of-a-kind song the "God's Country" musician wrote for the bride to the sweet details of their wedding cake, see how the couple celebrated their big day!

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Off the Market!

The newlyweds, who tied the knot on Saturday, July 3 at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, were pronounced husband and wife by none other than Carson Daly.

"I went to them months ago and said, 'I think you guys should write your own vows. We shouldn't just do the repeat after me,'" The Voice host told Today. "They were really reluctant to do that, but...it's two of the best songwriters in the world, we want to hear your words."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The Sound of Music

According to Carson, the country star took his advice and serenaded the No Doubt frontwoman.

"At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, 'Since I was a little girl...' And she crushes, not a dry eye in the church... It was so perfect," Carson revealed on Today. "I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.' ... Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song. He sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her...Not a dry eye in the house."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Country Chic

Carson explained the couple's wedding was "a perfect blend of country and glamour." As he put it, "It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Mr. & Mrs.

Eight months after getting engaged, the lovebirds sealed the deal with their nearest and dearest by their side. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true!!!" Gwen gushed on Instagram, alongside romantic portraits of their big day. "@blakeshelton i love."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Sweet-Hearts

Sugar rush! Lauren Kitchens, the founder of Fancy Cakes by Lauren Kitchens, told E! News exclusively, "Gwen and I designed this cake to look like her parent's wedding cake."

"Her love of family is strong and this was her way of honoring them and their beginning as a new married couple on her big day as a newly married bride. Everything about the cake had sentimental value," Lauren added.

Lauren Kitchens of Fancy Cakes
Eat Cake!

Lauren noted that the sweet creation featured five tiers of vanilla creme cake filled with salted caramel and vanilla buttercream. Moreover, the cake topper was crafted to resemble the bride and groom.

She summed up their wedding cake perfectly, sharing, "This cake had all the vintage bells and whistles! From swan pillars, tiny sugar flowers, wedding bells and white chocolate cherubs. The wow factor is in the piping details."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
All in the Details

The bride wore Vera Wang—a custom haute couture dress to be exact. "She chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown," the designer revealed on Instagram, "with a plunging neckline and a cut away back."

What's more? Gwen's larger-than-life veil was riddled with meaning. Her moniker, as well as the name of her husband and her three children—sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7—were intricately embroidered on the design.

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Outfit Change

Of course, the bride turned heads in not one but two gowns. 

"For the reception, she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt," Vera posted on Instagram. "The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children."

Top Stories

1

Drake Bell Confirms He Welcomed a Baby With Wife Janet Von Schmeling

2
EXKLUSIV

All the Details on Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Fourth of July Trip

3

Prince Harry & Meghan's Former Chief of Staff Speaks Out About Couple

4

Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23: Kaia Gerber and More Pay Tribute

5

College Football Star Dead After More Than 50 Shots Fired At His Car