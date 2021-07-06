July 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Roberts, & More

"Are you ready for a summer love triangle?" Reese Witherspoon teased on Instagram before sharing that The Paper Palace is "a deeply emotional love story that follows one day in the life of Elle Bishop as she navigates the unraveling of secrets, lies and a very complex love triangle between her childhood best friend and her husband."

Reese confessed, "I was totally immersed in the fast-paced narrative that seamlessly wove together past & present. And ALL the beautiful details in this book are enough to pull at your heartstrings… every sentence is SO vivid and luxurious you feel like you're transported to a lakeside retreat in Cape Cod with a family you have known forever."