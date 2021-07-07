What Tahj Mowry Learned From Loving and Losing Naya Rivera

Weitere : Naya Rivera's "Glee" Costars Celebrate Her 34th Birthday

Tahj Mowry is well aware that he wasn't the one who lost a daughter or a sister or the mother of his child when Naya Rivera died last year.

"I know I'm going through my feelings, but nothing can ever...I can't even imagine what it would feel like," the 34-year-old actor, who dated the Glee star off and on throughout their adolescence and has called her his "first everything," acknowledged to E! News in a June 30 interview. "Yes, I have my own feelings and emotions about her and what happened but they can't relate" to what her immediate family has gone through.

"I want to give respect to their grief," he added, "and they're family to me and always have...I'm just thankful that I am still able to keep in contact with them."

Which doesn't mean it wasn't devastating for Mowry when Rivera died July 8, 2020, in a shocking drowning accident on Lake Piru in Ventura, Calif. Her body was recovered five days later, her then-4-year-old son, Josey, having been found alone (and wearing a life jacket) in the boat she had rented for what was supposed to be a fun family outing.