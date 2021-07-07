Meet Mia Thornton: Everything to Know About The Real Housewives of Potomac Newbie

There's a fabulous new face on the Potomac scene.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's newest Housewife Mia Thornton is spilling all the tea ahead of this Sunday's season six premiere.

From the hilarious and surprising way she met her husband to which RHOP ladies she has the most drama with this season, the mother and business woman isn't holding back when it comes to dishing on her luxe life and shady co-stars.

Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Mia for everything you need to know about Potomac's new star.

She's a Housewives Superfan

"I'm definitely not new to Housewives," Mia admitted. "I've definitely been watching it since the beginning of time, and I've always remembered being inspired as such a young girl and knowing these women were opening their homes, being so vulnerable and sharing their lives with us. And I thought to myself when I got the call, I was like, ‘OK, now it's time. This is happening.'"

She Did Not Make Friends Right Away

"Making friends is always a challenge for me," Mia dished. "People gravitate towards me, typically it's other female founders or other people who are just not necessarily looking for a friendship. They're looking for a business acquaintance, and I can do that all day long. So it was hard for me to naturally gravitate towards anybody. Karen [Huger] and I, we hit it off immediately because she's living in that space with her La Dame, and she gets it. She's like, ‘Honey, never apologize for not returning my phone call, because if I don't return yours, we're in the same bucket here. We're busy and we're focusing on our empires.'"